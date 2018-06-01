AL National Guard Soldier Killed in Humvee Crash Named

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama National Guard Humvee carrying two Soldiers crashed at Thursday, May 31, on Interstate 65 North near mile marker 64, north of Atmore. One Soldier was killed, and one Soldier was evaluated at a local hospital and released.

Staff Sgt. John Wesley Wardrop, 38, of Satsuma, was killed in the crash. He was a squad leader with the Alabama National Guard’s 1165th Military Police Company, out of Fairhope.

“I am truly saddened at this loss,” said Maj. Gen. Sheryl E. Gordon, Alabama National Guard adjutant general. “I’ve lost Soldiers before, and it never gets easier. I am praying for the family and we are reaching out to them to help them in any way we can.”

Wardrop was on a mission preparing for his unit’s annual training when the Humvee he was driving crashed. No other details of the crash are available at this time.

The Alabama National Guard is conducting a thorough investigation into the accident. Soldier safety is a priority in the Alabama Guard, and continual risk assessment is a part of all operations.