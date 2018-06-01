Alabama EMA Encourage Residents to Prepare for Hurricane Season

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama residents are encouraged to be aware and prepared for the 2018 hurricane season. Days before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, Alabama experienced subtropical storm Alberto resulting in heavy rainfall across the state. Preparing for tropical weather is essential. Hurricanes cause heavy rains, strong winds, floods, and coastal storm surges.

“Alabama is part of the Gulf Coast states and hurricanes are a significant threat to our state,” Alabama EMA Director Brian E. Hastings said. “If we are to build a culture of preparedness, it must start with individuals and our families in their homes. When disaster strikes, the true first responders are our citizens at the scene. Our citizens set the initial conditions for follow-on response and recovery. If our citizens are prepared, they can help themselves and assist others in need. The resiliency of our communities is a reflection of the strength and preparedness of our citizens and families.”

Here are some basic preparedness tips for Alabamians preparing for hurricane season:

Know where to go. If you are ordered to evacuate, know the local hurricane evacuation route(s) to take and have a plan for where you can stay. Contact your local emergency management agency for more information.

Put together a go-bag: disaster supply kit, including a flashlight, batteries, cash, first aid supplies, medications, and copies of your critical information if you need to evacuate

If you are not in an area that is advised to evacuate and you decide to stay in your home, plan for adequate supplies in case you lose power and water for several days and you are not able to leave due to flooding or blocked roads.

Make (and practice) a family emergency communication plan.

Have a method to receive emergency notifications.

Residents are encouraged to contact their county emergency management agencies for local hurricane preparedness information. A contact list of all county EMA agencies can be found here: https://ema.alabama.gov/county-ema-directory/.

The National Weather Service is also a great source for watches, warnings and advisories for all severe weather in Alabama.

For more hurricane preparedness tips, visit Alabama EMA online at http://www.ema.alabama.gov, or on Twitter or Facebook at @AlabamaEMA.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with the peak occurring between mid-August and late October.