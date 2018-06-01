Alabama NAACP Members Speak on Mass Shootings and Gun Violence

by Danielle Wallace

Just like many people across the U. S, Alabama NAACP members are tired of hearing of deadly school shootings.

“We are here today to make a declaration that we will oppose anyone, any organization that is not for peace, tranquility, and non-violence in the schools, in our neighborhoods, and in our communities,” says Dr. James Poe Jr., President of the Bullock County NAACP.

Members are hoping for stricter gun laws, something that has been talked about for months. Now, people across the country are coming together for national wear orange for gun safety, to stop more people from becoming targets. In Alabama, NAACP members say one of the first steps is speaking with Governor Kay Ivey.

“One of her ads has her on the gun range shooting a gun, she has one in her hand that is smoking. The bottom line here is that we can support the second amendment without encouraging people to have guns without promoting the possession of guns,” says Poe.

Earlier this week Governor Ivey announced the Alabama Sentry Program-a training program that allows school administrators to be armed on campus. But some people like Tyrese Poe, who is a recent high school graduate, say more has to be done.

“It’s just bad because it seems like no one really cares, no one really standing up against school shootings,” says Tyrese Poe.

“We must step out and do something and making it more difficult for people to get their hands on automatic weapons is a start,” says Alfonza Seldon, President of the Phenix City NAACP.

Members say, their efforts may not stop all deadly shootings, but if they could save one life., it’s worth it.

“We feel that one life is too much to lose. One life is too much to lose,” says Poe.

Governor Kay Ivey hopes to have the Sentry Training Program in schools during the upcoming school year.