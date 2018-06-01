Alfa Insurance Awards $1,000 Scholarships to Seven Montgomery Co. Students

The tuition bill for seven local college students will be a little lower in August thanks to scholarships awarded through the Alfa Foundation.

Montgomery County recipients are:

Catherine Cowden of Montgomery is an Eastwood Christian School graduate and a freshman at Samford University studying elementary education.

Meredith Moore of Montgomery is a Trinity Presbyterian School graduate and a junior at the University of Alabama studying marketing and English.

Margaret Rhodes of Montgomery is an Eastwood Christian School graduate and a sophomore at Huntingdon College studying education.

Katie Scott of Montgomery is a Trinity Presbyterian School graduate and a freshman at Auburn University studying nursing.

Carrie Sharpe of Montgomery is a Hooper Academy graduate and a freshman at Auburn University studying nursing.

Kaitlin Tatum of Montgomery is an Alabama Christian Academy graduate and a freshman at the University of Alabama studying nursing.

Cooper Waller of Ramer is a Trinity Presbyterian School graduate and a sophomore at Auburn University studying agriculture science.

They are part of a group of 100 students working toward degrees at Alabama technical schools, colleges and universities who will receive $1,000 from the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program for the 2018-2019 school year.

This year’s recipients hail from 38 Alabama counties and attend 24 different institutions of higher learning.

“The cost of higher education seems to increase every year, which can make it tough for students to achieve the goal of earning a degree,” said Alfa Insurance and Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell. “I’m glad we can award 100 scholarships to these hard-working students to help them pursue their dreams.”

Since its inception in 2014, the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program has awarded $450,000 to students from 61 of Alabama’s 67 counties who studied at 34 different institutions.

The program is administered through Scholarship America, which bases its selection on academics, participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience and future goals. Scholarships may be used for tuition, fees, books or supplies.