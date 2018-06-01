GOP Refusing to Certify Votes for PSC Candidate

GOP: "The candidate was...cited for offensive, racist social media and significant issues with ongoing financial and legal matters."

by Tim Lennox

ALGOP CANDIDATE COMMITTEE VOTES TO NOT CERTIFY REPUBLICAN PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS FOR PSC PLACE 1 CANDIDATE

May 31, 2018

Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan made the following statement:

“On Thursday, May 31, 2018, the Alabama Republican Party Candidate Committee voted not to certify Republican primary election results for Mr. Jim Bonner, candidate for Public Service Commission, Place 1. When our state party chooses to take these steps, it is a serious and rare occurrence. We strongly believe that this is one of those solemn moments. This vote was carefully considered and was not taken lightly.”

“Due to the ALGOP Candidate Committee’s decision, votes cast in the Republican primary election for Jim Bonner for the Public Service Commission, Place 1 will not be certified.”

