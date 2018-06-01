Gov. Ivey Awards Grant to Bring New Jobs to Brantley

A $250,000 grant awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will help provide new jobs in Brantley while revitalizing the downtown area and encouraging new commerce.

The Community Development Block Grant funds will provide infrastructure necessary for Four Byrds Building and Industrial Supplies to open a commercial business on the city’s Main Street. The multi-faceted business will employ 64 people.

“Creating new jobs is a priority of my administration, but I am also equally delighted by the great potential of this project for downtown Brantley,” Ivey said. “Having grown up in a small town like Brantley, I consider downtowns as the heart of a community, and I am encouraged that this venture will mean good things for Brantley.”

CDBG funds will be used to upgrade sewer and water services to the area, including adding fire hydrants. The town is providing $45,410 for the project.

Four Byrds Building and Industrial Supplies will be a $2 million private investment in downtown including constructing a building on several vacant lots and renovating an existing building. It is owned and operated by a local resident who decided to return to her hometown after years of living elsewhere. The business will sell a gamut of goods including building supplies, clothing and automobile parts. The company has plans to put in a lumber yard on a vacant lot.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Gov. Ivey delights in projects like this one in Brantley that reinvigorate communities,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to play a role in this project to bring new jobs and commerce to Brantley.”

Earlier this year, Brantley was awarded a $350,000 CDBG to begin renovation of the sewage system.

Ivey notified Mayor Bernie Sullivan that the grant had been approved.

