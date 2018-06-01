Hot & Humid With Storms

by Shane Butler

Hot and humid with scat’d showers and t-storms throughout our weekend. Numerous rounds of storms will work through the area at times. Some of the storms will be strong and possibly severe. The main threats will be gusty winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and hail. The heat cranks up each day with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A frontal boundary will slide through here and sweep the rain activity out late Sunday. This should set us up for a milder weather pattern early next week. Sunny skies along with drier air will make it feel comfortable especially in the early morning hours. As the week progresses, the humidity will start to creep back up and its summer like as usual around here by late week.