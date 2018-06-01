Overnight Clusters Of Storms This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It’s another dry start to the day with locally dense fog in central and south Alabama. Scattered storms are a possibility this afternoon, though coverage of storms should be on the lower end. The Storm prediction center places a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe weather just to our north today. While the stronger storms stay north this afternoon, they may slide south into our area tonight. They should be sub-severe, but could still have some gusty winds. We’ll keep an eye on them.

Hit or miss afternoon storms are possible Saturday afternoon with temps warming to the low 90s. Humidity will be high, and another round of overnight storms could swing through Saturday night/Sunday morning. Those could also have some gusty winds. We’ll keep an eye on those too. The storms will be riding south along a cold front that should push all the way through the area. That means drier air for a few days next week. Slightly cooler temps too- highs are forecast in the mid to upper 80s Monday through Wednesday.