Scattered Storms Likely This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Scattered storms are a possibility Friday afternoon, though coverage of storms still looks rather hit-or-miss. The Storm prediction center places an enhances risk (level 3/5) for severe weather just to our north today. Part of our viewing area is in the slight risk (level 2/5) and marginal (1/5) zone. While the stronger storms stay north this afternoon, they may slide south into our area tonight. They’ll likely be losing intensity by the time they get here, but a few stronger storms with wind gusts over 60 mph and large hail are not out of the question.

Hit or miss afternoon storms are possible Saturday afternoon with temps warming to the low 90s. Humidity will be high, and another round of overnight storms could swing through Saturday night/Sunday morning. Those could also have some gusty winds. We’ll keep an eye on those too. The storms will be riding south along a cold front that should push all the way through the area. That means drier air for a few days next week. Slightly cooler temps too- highs are forecast in the mid to upper 80s Monday through Wednesday.