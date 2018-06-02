2 Dead in climbing accident

Two climbers didn’t survive a fall in Yosemite National Park, according to the National Park Service. They fell while climbing the Freeblast Route on El Capitan inside the park Saturday morning.

Yosemite Park Rangers and Search and Rescue staff responded to El Capitan after multiple 911 calls around 8:15 a.m. local time.

Officials identified the victims late Saturday as Jason Wells, 46, of Boulder, Colorado, and Tim Klein, 42, from Palmdale, California.

An investigation is ongoing and no further details are available, according to the National Park Service.