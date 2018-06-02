A Few Storms Sunday; Drier and Cooler Monday

by Ben Lang

Some stronger storms are firing up across central and south Alabama this afternoon. These are non-severe at the moment (3:08 PM), but storms capable of gusty winds are possible through early this evening. Most of the rain and storm activity winds down overnight. A few isolated showers or storms are possible, with lows in the low/mid 70s.

Scattered, hit-or-miss storms are possible again on Sunday. A cold front pushes through Sunday night, setting up nice weather for the start of the work week. Sunday night lows fall to the low and mid 60s with dry air moving in behind the front. Abundant sunshine fills the sky Monday afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Monday morning temps could drop into the upper 50s for some, with low to mid 60s elsewhere. Tuesday should be a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll enter into a typical summer pattern by the end of the week. Humidity creeps up a bit by Thursday/Friday, with highs in the low 90s. Isolated showers are possible late this week and next weekend, with highs warming back into the lower 90s.