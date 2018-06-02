Montgomery County NAACP Hosts Candidate Forum Ahead of Primary Election

by Danielle Wallace

Alabama Republican and Democratic voters will choose candidates for November on Tuesday, but if attendance at an NAACP event Saturday is any indication, turnout may be very low. The purpose was for people meet with candidates. But there were few voters and just one candidate at the forum that gave all local candidates a chance for questions and answers.

Phillip Ensner was the the only candidate present. He is running for Montgomery School Board.

“How can we make certain that these people are going to make whatever they promise come true?” says Della Bryant, President of the Montgomery County NAACP.

Bryant says the forum was held for candidates to meet with voters.

“We want to know just what part are they playing with the turnaround of the public schools. We want to know if they’re comfortable with it-with what is going on,” says Bryant.

She says it is important to hold candidates accountable.

“We’re going to attend the meetings and therefore we can make notes on the progress,” says Bryant.

While there were few voters at the event, Emma Harris showed up.

“I’m interested in making sure that all of our children be able to have a good education and it be welcomed with their families,” says Harris.

“If they promise something, we expect them to keep their promise and if our notes show that they did not then we will remember them, the next time there is an election,” says Bryant.

Despite the small turnout, Bryant says candidates need to know some voters are paying attention.

“I think sometimes that it’s good for them to know that we’re watching them because they otherwise be on the hot seat but we know that we’re depending on them.”

Voters will be required to show a photo ID at the polls on Tuesday and they’ll have to choose which primary ballot they’ll use – the democratic ballot or or the republican ballot. The polls are open at 7 am until 7 pm.