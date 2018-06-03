Dry and Milder Weather Pattern Ahead

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary will sweep through our area and usher in a dry and milder air mass for a few days. Mornings will start out clear and comfortable with temps in the mid 60s through Wednesday. Afternoons warm into the upper 80s but the air will be less humid and that should make it feel a lot better than the last few days. The chance for any rain will remain low through the workweek. We should see moisture on the increase and scat’d showers return by next weekend. Until then, you get a nice little break in the extreme heat and high humidity.