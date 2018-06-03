Dallas Co. Voters Ready to Head to the Polls

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom– The primary elections are only hours away and voters in Dallas County are gearing up to head to the polls and cast their ballots.

Election season is in the air in the Selma and Dallas County area.

Political signs are out all over the county trying to influence voters to support one candidate over another.

Voter turnout is expected to be good due to several important local races on the democratic ballot.

“The sheriff’s race is important for me. I think with the right candidate we can get some of the crime off the street, get some of the people committing some of these crimes off the street,” said James Spears.

“You got to elect the right people. You just can’t pick people and elect them and say I’ma pick them because they’re my friend. You got to go with the best choice,” said Antonio Evans.

Voters in Dallas County are also voting for a circuit clerk, a coroner and two seats on the Dallas County School Board.