Tuesday Election Night Coverage
We hope you’ll join us on CBS 8 or ABC 32 election night for coverage of the Democratic and Republican Primary elections! We’ll begin full-time coverage when the polls close at 7:00 p.m. Remember to take a photo I.D. with you and be prepared to choose which Primary you want to vote in…the Democratic or the Republican Primary.
Some CBS 8 programs will not air at their usual times…please set your DVR to catch the overnight showing.
48 Hours: NCIS will air at 1:30 a.m.
NCIS will air at 2:30 a.m.
BULL will air at 3:30 a-m.
