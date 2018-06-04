A Mainly Dry Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler

Much drier air has made its way into the deep south. This will make it feel comfortable overnight into early Tuesday. It appears now that a weak disturbance will make a run at our area Tuesday. We expect skies to cloud up a bit and a few showers to pass through the region. This system departs and its back to mostly sunny and dry conditions the remainder of the work week. Temps will start out in the upper 60s to around 70 each morning. Afternoon highs will hover around 90 throughout the week. Moisture will be increasing and showers return to the area over the upcoming weekend. We don’t see it as a washout but scattered showers and t-storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday.