Body Found, Death Investigation Underway in Wilcox Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A death investigation is underway in Wilcox County after a man is found dead over the weekend.

Sheriff Earnest Evans says Steve Stacie’s body was found lying outside near his home on Hilltop Drive at around six Saturday evening.

Evans says Stacie’s body has been sent to forensics to determine the exact cause of death.

He says no arrests have been made in the case at this time.

“We have a person we have holding for questioning at this time,” said Evans.

“He’s a person of interest. He’s one of the last people to see him.”

Anyone with information that could help investigators — call the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 682-5528.