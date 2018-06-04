Campaign 2018: Election Guide

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Primaries are Tuesday, June 5. Here is everything you need to know before you head to the polls.

When Are Polls Open?

Polls are open 7AM-7PM statewide

Remember, this is a primary. You will have to request either a Democratic Party or a Republican Party ballot. So you’ll have to decide whether you want to vote in Democratic Primary races or Republican Primary races. You can’t vote in both.

If no candidate gets 50%+1 in a particular race, the top two finishers would face each other in a runoff on July 17. Voters must vote in the same party’s runoff as in the primary.

Which Races Are on My Ballot?

Check the Alabama Secretary of State’s website to see sample ballots for Democratic and Republican Party Primaries in all 67 Alabama counties.

Am I Registered? Where Is My Polling Place?

Check here for voter information, including checking your registration and polling location.

What Type of Voter ID Do I Need?

Read the rules concerning Alabama’s photo voter ID law.

Stay with Alabama News Network on CBS 8 and ABC 32 for the latest results, analysis and reaction. Watch Campaign 2018: The Alabama Vote, starting at 7 o’clock Tuesday night.