Death Row Inmate Found Dead from Apparent Suicide.

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating an apparent suicide of a death row inmate reported Sunday at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

Prison officials found Jeffery Lynn Borden, 57, hanging by a bed sheet in his cell at approximately 2:30 a.m. during a security check. Borden was pronounced deceased at 3 a.m.

Borden was sentenced to death for the 1993 capital murder of his wife, Cheryl Borden, and her father, Roland Harris, in Jefferson County. Borden, who was separated from his wife, was returning their three children to the Christmas Eve gathering after a weeklong visit with him.

Prosecutors said he shot Cheryl Borden in front of the children as she helped move their Christmas gifts and clothing and then shot Harris as he ran for help.

Borden’s remains were turned over to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.