Governor Ivey Makes Final Push for Votes

by Andrew James

We are less than 24 hours from the primary elections for multiple local and statewide offices. We’ve been following the campaigns closely for months now, especially the race for governor.

Governor Kay Ivey had a busy final day on the campaign trail, making five stops across the state. Ivey is feeling confident and encouraged going into election day, but says it all comes down to voter turnout.

“The polls look good but they don’t matter anymore, it’s all about the people turning out to vote and I respect them I’m working hard to ask them for their vote,” Ivey explained.

As for the possibility of a runoff, she says that’s in the hands of voters. This race has been different than past campaigns for Ivey, as she’s served as governor since Robert Bentley resigned in April of 2017. She says it’s been challenging at times.

“My official duties take precedent over a campaign decision and so I’ve had to juggle that schedule, but I’m proud to be out among the people as often as I can,” Ivey shared.

She’s also faced criticism from her opponents about not meeting them on the debate stage and even questioning her fitness for office. She says her record speaks for itself.

Ivey also made stops in Huntsville, Mobile, Dothan, Auburn and Birmingham.