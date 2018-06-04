Montgomery County Arrests: May 28-June 3 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Jun 4, 2018 12:15 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/24Leo Williams Arrest Date: 5/30/18 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 2/24Reggie Washington Arrest Date: 5/29/18 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 3/24Joseph Teague Arrest Date: 5/30/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing & Driving While Suspended Show Caption Hide Caption 4/24Darrius Sheppard Arrest Date: 6/1/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary & Theft of Property 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 5/24Kendrick Seales Arrest Date: 6/1/18 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency Show Caption Hide Caption 6/24Ronrico Scott Arrest Date: 5/29/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 7/24Reginald Robinson Jr. Arrest Date: 5/31/18 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 8/24Torrey Porterfield Arrest Date: 5/30/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd-Physical Injury with Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 9/24Carl McKinnon Arrest Date: 5/28/18 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 10/24Tommie McCall Arrest Date: 5/29/18 Charge(s): Capital Murder (Two or More People) & Murder (Intentionally Cause Death) Show Caption Hide Caption 11/24Brandon Lawery Arrest Date: 5/31/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/24Kenneth Jackson Arrest Date: 5/30/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 13/24Henry Jackson Arrest Date: 5/29/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 14/24Jermaine Hunter Arrest Date: 6/1/18 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice (2 counts) & Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/24Kristen Holloway Arrest Date: 5/28/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 16/24Tarence Haigler Arrest Date: 5/31/18 Charge(s): Trafficking Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 17/24Derrick Gadsden Jr. Arrest Date: 6/1/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 18/24Danzell Dillard Arrest Date: 5/31/18 Charge(s): Assault 1st Degree Show Caption Hide Caption 19/24Adam Davis Arrest Date: 5/31/18 Charge(s): Burglary III, Theft of Property 1st, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 20/24Antonio Carr Arrest Date: 6/1/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 21/24Katoya Cain Arrest Date: 5/29/18 Charge(s): Hindering Prosecution 1st Degree & Writing Bad Checks Show Caption Hide Caption 22/24Bradley Burkhalter Arrest Date: 6/1/18 Charge(s): Improper Lights, Obstruction of Justice-False Identity, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 23/24David Brown Jr. Arrest Date: 5/31/18 Charge(s): Violation of Community Notification Act Show Caption Hide Caption 24/24Jeffrey Atwell Arrest Date: 5/31/18 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked & Operating Vehicle Without Insurance Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates May 28th through June 3rd, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Campaign 2018: Election Guide Governor Ivey Makes Final Push for Votes Governor Ivey Seeks to Avoid Runoff in Republican ... Dallas Co. Voters Ready to Head to the Polls