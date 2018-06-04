Montgomery County Arrests: May 28-June 3

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/24 Leo Williams Arrest Date: 5/30/18 Charge(s): Burglary III

2/24 Reggie Washington Arrest Date: 5/29/18 Charge(s): Burglary III

3/24 Joseph Teague Arrest Date: 5/30/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing & Driving While Suspended

4/24 Darrius Sheppard Arrest Date: 6/1/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary & Theft of Property 2nd

5/24 Kendrick Seales Arrest Date: 6/1/18 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency



6/24 Ronrico Scott Arrest Date: 5/29/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st

7/24 Reginald Robinson Jr. Arrest Date: 5/31/18 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance

8/24 Torrey Porterfield Arrest Date: 5/30/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd-Physical Injury with Deadly Weapon

9/24 Carl McKinnon Arrest Date: 5/28/18 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice

10/24 Tommie McCall Arrest Date: 5/29/18 Charge(s): Capital Murder (Two or More People) & Murder (Intentionally Cause Death)



11/24 Brandon Lawery Arrest Date: 5/31/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

12/24 Kenneth Jackson Arrest Date: 5/30/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

13/24 Henry Jackson Arrest Date: 5/29/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

14/24 Jermaine Hunter Arrest Date: 6/1/18 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice (2 counts) & Probation Revocation

15/24 Kristen Holloway Arrest Date: 5/28/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts)



16/24 Tarence Haigler Arrest Date: 5/31/18 Charge(s): Trafficking Marijuana

17/24 Derrick Gadsden Jr. Arrest Date: 6/1/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

18/24 Danzell Dillard Arrest Date: 5/31/18 Charge(s): Assault 1st Degree

19/24 Adam Davis Arrest Date: 5/31/18 Charge(s): Burglary III, Theft of Property 1st, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

20/24 Antonio Carr Arrest Date: 6/1/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



21/24 Katoya Cain Arrest Date: 5/29/18 Charge(s): Hindering Prosecution 1st Degree & Writing Bad Checks

22/24 Bradley Burkhalter Arrest Date: 6/1/18 Charge(s): Improper Lights, Obstruction of Justice-False Identity, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

23/24 David Brown Jr. Arrest Date: 5/31/18 Charge(s): Violation of Community Notification Act

24/24 Jeffrey Atwell Arrest Date: 5/31/18 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked & Operating Vehicle Without Insurance

















































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates May 28th through June 3rd, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.