Refreshing Air to Start the Week

by Ryan Stinnett

To start the week, the northwesterly flow will continue to reinforce a nice, dry, continental airmass into the state. For the first half of the week, we are forecasting dry, sunny days, cool nights, and lower humidity levels. Highs will be in the 80s, lows around 60, and 50s are likely for cooler pockets. Enjoy this while you can, because we all know the humidity will return very soon and be with us through the rest of the summer.

END OF WEEK: It looks like moisture levels slowly rise late in the week, and a few scattered showers will be introduced back into the forecast late in the week. Highs will begin to moderate back up into the 90s with lows sneaking back into the 70s by Friday. A surface low pressure system develops to our west and will likely pull the stalled front along the Gulf Coast back northward as a warm front, increasing our humidity levels.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: With higher humidity levels back in forecast, we are going to be talking about routine June weather with those daily scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with muggy overnight lows in the 70s.

Have a great day!

Ryan