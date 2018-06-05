AL Secretary of State Expects 25 to 30 Percent Voter Turnout

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama election official is projecting that turnout for Tuesday’s primary voting in the state will likely be about one-quarter or more of the state’s registered voters.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill predicts that between 25 and 30 percent of the state’s 3 million registered voters will vote on Tuesday.

Alabama’s primary ballot features multiple offices and something voters in the Republican-controlled state haven’t seen in years: Democratic races for statewide and congressional positions.

In the gubernatorial primaries, Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking to win the office outright after becoming governor last year, when then-Gov. Robert Bentley resigned. Ivey faces GOP primary challengers hoping to force her into a July runoff.

In the Democratic primary, a field of hopefuls seeks to build on the December victory of U.S. Sen. Doug Jones.