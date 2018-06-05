AL Secretary of State Expects 25 to 30 Percent Voter Turnout
An Alabama election official is projecting that turnout for Tuesday’s primary voting in the state will likely be about one-quarter or more of the state’s registered voters.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill predicts that between 25 and 30 percent of the state’s 3 million registered voters will vote on Tuesday.
Alabama’s primary ballot features multiple offices and something voters in the Republican-controlled state haven’t seen in years: Democratic races for statewide and congressional positions.
In the gubernatorial primaries, Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking to win the office outright after becoming governor last year, when then-Gov. Robert Bentley resigned. Ivey faces GOP primary challengers hoping to force her into a July runoff.
In the Democratic primary, a field of hopefuls seeks to build on the December victory of U.S. Sen. Doug Jones.