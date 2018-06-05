Campaign 2018: Election Results

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is your election headquarters for Campaign 2018: The Alabama Vote. Our non-stop Live coverage starts at 7 p.m. on CBS 8 and ABC 32 and continues through 10:35 p.m. tonight.

Get updated election results here – These results will be updated throughout the evening. Click refresh on your browser to make sure you’re seeing the latest numbers.

Alabama News Network will have Live reports from throughout the state all evening long. Watch our coverage on-air, online or on your phone.