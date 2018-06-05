John Merrill is the GOP Nominee for Secretary of State

by Alabama News Network Staff

First-term incumbent John Merrill has won the GOP nomination for Secretary of State.

Merrill beat Marshall County Revenue Commissioner Michael Johnson. Merrill ran on his experience, while Johnson said he wanted to use his technical and administrative experience in the job.

On the Democratic side Heather Milam, an entrepreneur and volunteer from Birmingham, has won the nomination. She defeated retired military reservist Lula Albert of Montgomery.

The secretary of state is Alabama’s top elections and record-keeping official.