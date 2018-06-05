Kay Ivey Wins GOP Nomination for Governor

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey clinched the Republican nomination in Alabama’s gubernatorial primary race Tuesday, and now she seeks to win the office outright after her appointment 14 months ago, when predecessor Robert Bentley resigned in the fallout of a sex-tinged scandal.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, evangelist Scott Dawson and state Sen. Bill Hightower didn’t collectively pull enough votes to force Ivey into a runoff. She will face the Democratic nominee in November.

In campaigning, Ivey emphasized the state’s falling unemployment rate, a robust economy and the quieting of the Bentley scandal.

“I’m proud of all we’ve gotten accomplished in these 14 months,” Ivey said during a Monday campaign stop in Montgomery. “When I became governor, I told the people we would clean up government, restore the people’s trust, and we would bring back our conservative values, and we have.”

Bentley’s resignation came after an alleged affair with a staffer prompted an ethics investigation and an impeachment push against him. Then-Lt. Gov. Ivey became governor in April 2017.

Ivey’s challengers had condemned her refusal to debate. They indirectly questioned whether the 73-year-old is healthy enough to complete a full term. In response, Ivey released a letter from her doctor saying she has no medical issues that would prevent her “from fulfilling her obligations as governor.”

Alabama hasn’t elected a Democrat to the governor’s office since 1998. Energized by the December victory of U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, the party is seeking a resurgence in state politics

___

