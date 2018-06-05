Mainly Hot & Dry

by Shane Butler

We’re facing several days of sunny and mainly dry conditions around here. High pressure will maintain a mostly sunny sky along with temps warming into the lower 90s for highs. An old frontal boundary to our south will be the focal point for some shower/t-storm activity but we think most spots across central Alabama continue dry through the work week. Moisture will be increasing area wide over the upcoming weekend. We expect scat’d showers and t-storms to develop each day. Temps will remain quite warm with highs hovering around 90 degrees. Looks like this weather pattern will linger and we could actually see an increase in rain potential early next week.