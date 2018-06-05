Member of 187th Fighter Wing Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

The 187th Fighter Wing has announced that Airman 1st Class Sandrell A. Williams, a power production journeyman with the 187th Civil Engineer Squadron, has died. He was 39 years old.

He died June 3 in Montgomery. Williams had been in the Alabama Air National Guard for two years.

The cause of death is currently under investigation.

“Every Airman and every soldier is a part of the Guard family,” said Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon, adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard. “It feels like we lost a member of our family. It is a sad day, particularly for the 187th and the Airmen who worked closely with Airman Williams.”

The 187th Fighter Wing is located in Montgomery and is the home of a squadron of F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft.