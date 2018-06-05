Montgomery Police Search for Little Caesars Armed Robbery Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Investigators have released photos and video of an unknown male wanted in reference to a robbery investigation.

On Saturday, May 26, an unknown male subject entered the Little Caesars restaurant located in the 3000 block of McGehee Road and robbed the business of assorted U.S. currency. The amount of money taken is currently unknown.

Investigators advised that the subject ordered food to go at approximately 10:55 p.m. and then produced a semi-automatic handgun. He then demanded money from the register, hiding the gun as another customer entered.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP.