Quiet Weather Into Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

QUIET REST OF WEEK: The dry air means a very quiet week for the state, especially compared to all the mess of last week. For North/Central Alabama, expect mostly sunny days and fair pleasant nights through the rest of the week. We rise into the upper 80s again tomorrow, then the high will be at or just over 90 degrees Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. A few showers or storms could show up over Southwest Alabama, after today, but even there they should be pretty widely spaced.

A SMALL ASTEROID HITS EARTH: A small asteroid hit Earth on Saturday, June 2nd, exploding in the atmosphere over Botswana before it could reach the ground. The Catalina Sky Survey in Arizona had discovered the space rock only hours earlier as it hurtled toward our planet from inside the orbit of the Moon. Sensors used to monitor rogue nuclear explosions detected the asteroid and estimated its yield near ~500 tons of TNT.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Higher humidity levels return and we are going to be talking about routine June weather. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with those daily scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with muggy overnight lows in the 70s.

Have a great day!

Ryan