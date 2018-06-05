Three LAMP High School Students Receive National Merit Scholarships

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Philip A. Harden

2/3 Anna L. Williams

3/3 Gary L. Willford III





National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced approximately 3,500 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.Three Montgomery Public Schools students were among the winners.

Philip A. Harden was awarded the National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship. Harden plans to pursue a degree in medicine.

Gary L. Willford III was awarded the National Merit Auburn University Scholarship. He plans to pursue a degree in computer science.

Anna L. Williams was awarded the National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship. Williams plans to earn a degree in international relations.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of Scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2018 competition to about 4,000.

This year, 178 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program. Sponsor colleges and universities include 100 private and 78 public institutions located in 44 states and the District of Columbia.