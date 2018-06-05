Walt Maddox Wins the Democratic Primary for Governor

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has won the Democratic primary in Alabama’s race for governor.

Maddox defeated former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb and other candidates in the Tuesday race.

Maddox has been the mayor of Tuscaloosa since 2005. His platform includes establishing a state lottery to fund a mixture of college scholarships, pre-kindergarten programs and financial assistance for the state’s poorest and struggling schools.

In the seeking the Democratic nomination, Maddox obtained valuable endorsements from Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and the Alabama Democratic Conference, which is the state’s largest African-American political organization.

Alabama hasn’t elected a Democrat to the governor’s office since 1998. Energized by the December victory of U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, the party is seeking a resurgence in state politics.