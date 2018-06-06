A Sunny & Hot Wednesday Afternoon

by Ben Lang

Plenty of sunshine fills the central and south Alabama sky late this morning. Unlike yesterday, everyone remains dry this afternoon and we’ll stay mostly sunny through the rest of the day. Humidity remains on the lower end today, with highs near 90 degrees. Temperatures cool back off into the 60s overnight under a clear sky.

Our weather pattern remains dry and mainly sunny through the rest of the work week. Thursday’s high temperatures will be a touch higher, in the low to mid 90s for most. Thursday night lows drop back into the 60s under a clear sky. We could see an isolated shower or two Friday, but most stay dry with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 90s.

A south wind returns by this weekend, which means more humidity and fuel for daily rain and storms. Storms remain more on the hit-or-miss side for the weekend though. The overall weather pattern stays quite monotonous next week. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90, with scattered showers and storms each day. The overnights stay a little more muggy, with lows only dropping off into the low 70s.