All 15 GOP House Incumbents Renominated for Seat in Legislature

by Alabama News Network Staff

After Republican voters successfully renominated all 15 GOP House incumbents who faced opposition on Tuesday’s primary ballot, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R – Monrovia) and House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R – Rainsville) released the following statement:

“Since gaining control of the Legislature in 2010, House Republicans have worked hard to bring unprecedented accountability to Alabama’s budgeting process, create an economy that provides our citizens with new jobs and opportunities, and implement commonsense conservative reforms that streamline state government and force it to operate efficiently.

At the same time, we have sought to preserve the religious freedoms and gun rights guaranteed to us by the Constitution, worked to protect unborn life, and fought to shield Alabama’s historic monuments from the out-of-control censorship of political correctness.

In Tuesday’s Republican primary election, all 15 of our House Republican incumbents with ballot opposition were successfully renominated for the seats they hold, which offers hard proof that the public approves of the work we are doing and the genuine accomplishments we are generating.

More work remains to be done, more reforms need to be implemented, and more efficiencies need to be put in place, but Tuesday’s results show that we are off to a strong and popular start.

We are hopeful that November’s general election will see us not only preserve our House Republican majority, but also build upon it, as we work with Gov. Kay Ivey to give Alabama a state government that is as honest, hardworking, and conservative as the citizens it seeks to serve.”