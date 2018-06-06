Heating It Back Up

by Ryan Stinnett

THROUGH FRIDAY: Not a lot of change in the forecast for South/Central Alabama. We are forecasting mostly sunny days and fair pleasant nights. Afternoon highs will be at or just over 90 degrees tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday. Nights will warm a little each night through the 60s. Certainly by Friday, you’ll begin to feel those humidity levels rising and more clouds will be in the Alabama sky.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Higher humidity levels return and we are going to be talking about routine, muggy June weather. Both days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with those daily scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with muggy overnight lows in the 70s.

Have a great day!

Ryan