Hot & Mainly Dry

by Shane Butler

High pressure is keeping it clear and dry around here. Looks like we finish out the work week with abundant sunshine along with high temps in the low to mid 90s. Dry air remains in place for now but moisture will be increasing and that leads to some rain activity over the up coming weekend. Scattered showers and t-storms will be developing each day. Temps will manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. It’s more of the same early next week. Basically hot and humid with those afternoon pop up showers and t-storms.