On D-Day + 74 years

Remembering a "Merci" to Alabama from the French people

by Tim Lennox

The Merci Train, also known as the French Gratitude Train or the Forty and Eight, included 49 boxcars filled with “gifts of gratitude”. It arrived in New York City on February 3, 1949 and was divided among the 48 states with the remaining car to be shared by the District of Columbia and Hawaii.

