Reaction to MPS Board Primary Election

by Andrew James

After last night’s primary election, it looks like changes will be coming to the Montgomery Public School Board.

Incumbent Melissa Snowden was defeated and Board President Robert Porterfield is moving to a runoff.

Newcomer Jannah Bailey defeated Snowden on the republican side of the District Five race, and board president Robert Porterfield will face off with Claudia Mitchell in a runoff for the democratic side of the District Six race. With tensions high between current board members and candidates vying for their seats, we asked Porterfield how the relationship will be between returning board members and potential new board members.

“The new faces must come on board with respect to the mission and vision of Montgomery Public Schoolshave the collaborative effort and accomplishing the objectives by working with the superintendent, her staff as well as collaborating with other board members,” Porterfield explained.

There will also be a runoff in the democratic race for District Five. The runoff election is July 17th.

