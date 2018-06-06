Should Gubernatorial Candidates Governor Kay Ivey and Walt Maddox Face Off in a Debate?

by Danielle Wallace

Both Governor Kay Ivey and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox won in Tuesday’s primary election. But the question now is should the two debate going forward?

Ivey won the republican nomination, while Maddox won the democratic vote for Alabama’s gubernatorial race. Maddox has stated that he would be willing to debate against Governor Ivey. She has not stated at this point whether she will or not. Other candidates for the republican nomination were Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, State Senator Bill Hightower, and evangelist Scott Dawson. Maddox won against a pool of other candidates including former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb.

We spoke with some people following Tuesday’s primary election about whether or not they think that the two should face off in a debate. They say they should and the debate should focus on key issues.

“Education is definitely the first priority because as you know in Alabama-Montgomery in itself is way behind and you have a few schools in the state that’s really up to par,” says David Robinson.

“I’m all for Kay Ivey so if she wants to face off in a debate that’s fine,” says Judy Taylor.

“The lottery has been a big topic going on in Alabama for years and I think the people in Alabama have the right to know. They have the right to know what you feel strong in and what you don’t feel strong in,” says Desmond Pollard.

There has not been a democrat elected to Alabama’s governor’s office since 1998.