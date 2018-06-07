2 in Troy Charged with Shooting into Occupied Residence

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Brandon Ramond Moultry

2/3 James Edward Siler

3/3 Troy Shooting Suspects





Brandon Ramond Moultry, 34, and James Edward Siler, 43, both of Troy, have been arrested and charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling.

On June 4, at approximately 6:45am, Troy Police responded to the 300 block of Hubbard Street in reference to shots fired into an occupied residence. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the resident who advised that nobody was injured as a result of the rounds being fired into the house.

Investigators responded to the scene to process and collect evidence. The investigation identified Moultry and Siler as suspects in this case and warrants were obtained for their arrest.

Siler was arrested without incident June 5 in the 600 block of Henderson Drive at an apartment complex. Moultry turned himself in to the Troy Police Department on June 6.

Both men were processed through the Troy City Jail and transported to the Pike County Jail where they were incarcerated.

Bond fond both men was set at $10,000.

Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling is a Class B Felony.