Chance Of Showers

by Shane Butler

Hot and dry across the region but moisture is about to creep back in here and we bring back the chance for scattered showers and storms this weekend. High pressure slides east and southerly winds send gulf moisture our way. This will be the fuel for showers and t-storms over the next several days. Temperatures will start out in the upper 60s to lower 70s while daytime highs hover around 90 degrees. It’s basically a hot and humid weather pattern until further notice.