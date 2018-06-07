Cranking Up the Heat

by Ryan Stinnett

HUMIDITY LEVELS BEGIN RISING: While we will continue to stay mainly dry across Central Alabama tomorrow, the comfort index will start to decrease as the humidity levels start to increase. The area of high pressure which has brought us the nice weather will slide off to our east and the clockwise flow around it will allow Gulf moisture to be pulled back into Alabama. For today, the sky will be mostly clear throughout the day and afternoon highs will be in the lower to mid 90s. A stray afternoon shower is possible, but most locations stay dry. Dewpoints will be in the lower 60s so the heat index values will only be a few degrees above the actual temperature. Dewpoints will continue to climb on Friday meaning the comfort index will be decreasing. The weather on Friday will be very similar to today’s…Hot and more Humid, isolated afternoon storm possible.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. In the eastern Pacific there is now the first tropical storm of their season. Tropical Storm Aletta is expected to become a hurricane tomorrow night, but it will be a fish storm and stay well enough away from land. Looking at the long range models, the GFS still suggest a tropical low forming over the northern Caribbean Sea on Wednesday of next week and it moves northward into the Gulf of Mexico. Could this be Beryl, only time will tell, but the GFS is showing it impacting the Northern Gulf Coast late next week. However, the European (ECMWF) and Canadian (CMC) models show nothing in the Gulf at this point.

WEEKEND WEATHER: With the higher humidity levels, we will have routine June weather. Both days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with muggy overnight lows in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The routine June weather will persist with a moist airmass in place. Each day will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with random, scattered showers and thunderstorms, most likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s on most days.

Have a great day!

Ryan