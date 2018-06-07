Flood Damage Assessment Underway in Marion

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

State EMA officials are in Perry County assessing the damage left behind by flash flooding.

The city of Marion took a direct hit from a storm which dropped 6 to 8 inches of rain on the area.

The torrential rain caused widespread flooding, washed-out more than a dozen roads and caused dozens of sink holes.

Crews have started making repairs where ever possible.

Mayor Dexter Hinton says the storm caused millions of dollars worth of damage in the city.

“We have some damaged homes, underpinned homes, roofs, basements, you name it, everything that comes with a flood, we have it and more,” he said.

Hinton says the governor has declared the situation in the city, a disaster.