Montgomery Communities Come Together To Prep for ‘National Night Out’

by Jalea Brooks

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.

National Night Out not until the second Tuesday in August but an organization called Building Our Neighborhoods for Development and Success, or B.O.N.D.S put on an event to help communities in Montgomery start the preparations early.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more. Thursday’s mock National Night out was no different.

Montgomery’s first responders, law enforcement and neighborhood associations full of concerned citizens were at Riverwalk Amphitheater in downtown Montgomery to find out how they can help bring their communities and law enforcement together under positive circumstances.

Montgomery Fire and Rescue, Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s department were there offereing interactive tours of some of their equipment along with safety tips, snacks and sweet treats. “My favorite part about being out here is to show someone love” said Sgt. John Mackey with Montgomery Police Department.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham spoke with several home owners about securing their property this summer and how some of Montgomery’s youngest residents can keep a watchful eye.

“If a stranger walks up, we want our kids to be prepared and know what they need to-do, you don’t just yell help you yell it loud enough so everybody can hear it”.

If you’d like to know how your community can get involved, you can find more information here.