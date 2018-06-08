Biscuits Sweep Mississippi Braves, Return Home for 5-Game Series with Lookouts

on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. For the first time this season, the Montgomery Biscuits (31-29) have won seven-consecutive games. It wasn’t as straightforward as they might have hoped, but the Butter and Blue won again, 5-2, in the series finale against the Mississippi Braves (25-35) and swept their former South Division rivalsnight at Trustmark Park.

It was Montgomery’s first sweep since August 2017 against Jackson, and with Chattanooga’s loss to Mobile earlier in the night, the Biscuits are now just two games out of first place in the North Division with 10 games to go in the first half.

The Biscuits took a page out of their parent club’s book on Thursday night, starting a reliever, and then relieving a starter, as Dalton Moats took the ball and retired the first five batters he faced, striking out the final three, before handing the reigns to Eduar Lopez (5-2).

The Biscuits, who didn’t trail once in the series, took the lead in the second on a throwing error to third by M-Braves catcher Alex Jackson against the lefty Michael Mader (1-2). In the fourth, the Biscuits loaded the bases on a Brett Sullivan single and a pair of two-out walks before Jake Cronenworth sliced a bases-clearing double into the left-center field alley to put Montgomery up for good at 4-0.

Ryan Boldt rifled an RBI-single into left field for some insurance in the ninth, and although Curtis Taylor surrendered a two-run homer to Travis Demeritte in the bottom of the ninth, Cody Hall came on to slam the door for the former big leaguer’s third save of the series to pull Montgomery even closer to the top of the North Division standings.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium on Friday, June 8, as they welcome the first place Chattanooga Lookouts to town for Ladies Night and MAX Fireworks with J.D. Martin (4-7) taking on Lewis Thorpe (2-3) at 6:35 PM.