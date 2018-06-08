Hefty Fines In Effect For Texting And Driving in Montgomery

by Jalea Brooks

If you plan on making a drive to Georgia in the near future, you may want be aware of a new hands free distracted driving bill that takes affect soon. Texting and driving is already illegal in Georgia, but in just two months drivers won’t be able to touch their phones at all.

A similar law is already in effect in Montgomery, and local authorities are warning drivers of the consequences if they’re caught with they’re phone behind the wheel.

Montgomery’s ordinance took effect in 2010, you may have seen the signs posted around the city limits warning drivers of the hands free cell phone policy.

It’s considered a secondary offense, which means you have to be pulled over for another violation in order to be cited under the cell phone law. Because it’s a city ordinance, it’s enforced by the Montgomery Police Department and not county deputies or state troopers. Still, Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham warns “we do write tickets for distracted driving” .

If you’re sharing the road with a distracted driver Cunningham encourages you to report it immediately just as a you should a potential drunk driver. But, if you’re the one causing the commotion you may want to put the cell phone down, before picking up a hefty fine.

“A standard ticket in Montgomery County” said Cunningham “just a general ticket is 189 dollars”.

According to the city of Montgomery’s website a first offense for talking on the phone is $205. The second offense is $255, and the third is an automatic court appearance. These costs are in addition to the costs of the primary offense that you are pulled over for.

The city of Prattville also passed a similar cell phone ordinance just before the city of Montgomery.