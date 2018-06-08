Hot and Humid Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will be another hot and humid day. For the most part, it will be generally dry, but humidity levels will continue to increase, and a few showers/storms may develop during the peak heating of the day. Highs will once again be in the low to mid 90s.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days. The GFS still suggest a tropical low forming over the northern Caribbean Sea early next week and it moves northward into the Gulf of Mexico and impacting the Northern Gulf Coast late next week. Still too much uncertainty to really mention the threat, but just something we will be watching in the coming days. We note the European (ECMWF) model still shows nothing in the Gulf at this point, but the Canadian global model does show some kind of tropical system near the Gulf Coast on Saturday June 16.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Higher humidity levels means muggy weather, which is pretty routine for June. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. The better rain chances are on Sunday. It will be rather hot and steamy with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: The muggy airmass sticks around and each day will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with random, scattered showers and thunderstorms, most likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s on most days.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Ryan