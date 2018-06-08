Hot And Humid With Daily Thunderstorms

by Ben Lang

A little rain returned to the central and south Alabama sky Friday afternoon, though in the form of just isolated downpours and even a few rumbles of thunder. While most of these come to an end tonight, they will be the main feature in our weather pattern over the next 8 days. The humidity will be a bit higher tonight than in recent days, and low temperatures only fall into the lower 70s.

For this weekend, we’re looking at mainly dry, but warm and muggy mornings. By the afternoon, we’ll see a good coverage of rain and thunderstorms. They’ll still be rather hit-or-miss, so the weekend certainly won’t be a washout. Highs top out near 90 Saturday and Sunday, and lows drop back into the low 70s.

More of the same for next week- scattered afternoon and early evening storms, highs in the low 90s, and overnight lows around 70 (give or take a couple degrees). Tough to say which days have a higher probability for rain, just be aware that they are a possibility each day.