Suicide Prevention, Getting Help

by Ellis Eskew

Celebrity TV Chef Anthony Bourdain is the second celebrity suicide this week after fashion designer Kate Spade reportedly took her own life.

Unfortunately, statistics show suicide rates on the rise across the country and in Alabama.

“In 1999, there were 560 suicides in the state. In 2016, which is the last year we have data for right now, 788. So it’s definitely an increase,” said Betsy Cagle, Director of Injury Prevention Branch for ADPH.

The latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control show the suicide rate in Alabama is 15.4 per 100,000, which is higher than the U.S. rate of 13.8.

But help is here.

Cagle says there are crisis centers across the state if you are someone you know needs help.

And there are also things to look out for, if you know someone may be struggling.

“You know a lot of time it’s just a change in behavior. Like withdrawal, not eating, sometimes they will talk about being a burden and how people will be better off with out them. Another thing people will do is give away prized possessions,” said Cagle.

Cagle also says if you see something, say something.

“You want to ask them and ask them directly. The last thing you want to do is wonder if maybe I could have done something. Ask them directly, ‘are you thinking about suicide? Are you thinking about taking your life?’ Don’t give them the option of like ‘oh no, you know, whatever.’ No, ask them directly the question,” said Cagle.

For more information on suicide prevention and resources, click here.