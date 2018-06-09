Food Truck Mash-Up Draws Food Lovers to Riverwalk Park

by Danielle Wallace

If you are coming to a food truck event, you have to be prepared to eat plenty of food.

“I’m a foodie. I like to taste a little bit of everything so and try everything so that’s why I’m here,” says Sandrina Vaughn.

The event features food trucks from across the state, serving up their best specialties on the menu. Some people attending share the same favorites.

“I did like the taco trucks it was nice to have,” says James Keller.

“I tried the grill cheese truck and so the grill cheese and their fries it was really good, they had like four cheeses so it was a nice try,” says Olivia Smith.

“It started to rain a little after I got here but I waited it out and I’m ready to get to the grill cheese and the local fresh one-I think it’s roots so I was going to that one,” says Vaughn.

Also, if you are looking for something sweet or something to cool down with, there is something for you also.

“Ice Pops, Urban Pops is great and it’s been delicious so far and hopefully continue on,” says Keller.

People who took part say they hope food truck events will expand in Montgomery.

“This is my second time in Montgomery doing it. I’ve done it once in Columbus and it was really awesome and I think it’s going to grow hopefully it will grow more like the one in Columbus a little bit bigger,” says Vaughn.

During Saturday’s Food Truck Mash-Up, people attending also had a chance to vote for their favorite food truck.